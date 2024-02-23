Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,224 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LZB opened at $35.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

