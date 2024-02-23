Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 627 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,779,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 73,090 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $26.70 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.52%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

