Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 795 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in V.F. by 41.8% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $4,948,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 636,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

