Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Textainer Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Textainer Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Textainer Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TGH stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Textainer Group had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGH

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.