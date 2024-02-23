TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFII. CIBC boosted their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of TFI International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII opened at $147.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

