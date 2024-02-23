The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $357.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CI opened at $342.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.73. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

