The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,677 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock valued at $8,832,443. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.