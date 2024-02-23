The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after buying an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:THG opened at $134.53 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

