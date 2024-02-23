The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,171 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 110,706 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.08. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

