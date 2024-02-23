The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Timken were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 831.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,024,000 after buying an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 520.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.87. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.