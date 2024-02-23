The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $80.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

