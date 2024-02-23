TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of TJX opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

