Todd Nightingale Sells 50,708 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 50,708 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $815,891.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,064,989.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fastly Price Performance

FSLY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after buying an additional 1,898,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.