TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 264,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 560,426 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.45.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $341,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 88.22 and a quick ratio of 88.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $536.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -56.80%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

