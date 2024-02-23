Traders Buy Large Volume of Tandem Diabetes Care Put Options (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,858 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the typical volume of 689 put options.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Dick Allen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,106,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,288,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 989,028 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

