Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,759 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the average volume of 2,809 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dean Y. Li sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $396,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,730. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 596,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $15.00 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

