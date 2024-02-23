Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 317,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 641,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Transphorm Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,929,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 218,615 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 24.5% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,101,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 216,878 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,133,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.