Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $46.13 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 300165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.64.

The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

