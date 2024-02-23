Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TPH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

