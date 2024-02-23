Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Stock Price Up 32.9%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 32.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

