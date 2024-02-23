Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Up 6%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.88. 91,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 73,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Tudor Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.20 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

