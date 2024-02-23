UBS Group AG Acquires 15,773 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.8% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,673,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,074,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 252,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,965,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after acquiring an additional 156,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

