UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,346 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

