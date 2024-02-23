UBS Group AG Buys 106,269 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 106,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Globus Medical by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 67,295 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GMED opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

