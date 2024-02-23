UBS Group AG Has $10.16 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.5 %

RGA stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $175.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

