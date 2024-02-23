UBS Group AG Sells 25,872 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JOYY by 135.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

