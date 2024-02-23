UBS Group Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.37.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $785.38 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $785.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.40 and a 200-day moving average of $502.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

