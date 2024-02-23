UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $220.00 and last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 11485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.19.

The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.80 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPT. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $3,660,614.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 131.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,274,000 after buying an additional 606,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 94.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

