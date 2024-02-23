Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading Up 8.7%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

