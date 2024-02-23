UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,039.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.63. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $150.50 and a 1 year high of $202.38.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

