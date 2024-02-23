United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

