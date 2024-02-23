United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Decreased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Airlines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.26 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.
Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.