Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Universal were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UVV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Universal Trading Down 1.0 %

UVV opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

Universal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

