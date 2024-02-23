V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VFC. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

VFC opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

