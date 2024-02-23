Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valaris were worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valaris by 1,379.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,028,000 after purchasing an additional 640,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,829,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 359.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 439,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Valaris during the third quarter worth about $27,063,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

