Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Shares Up 8.8%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.47 and last traded at C$4.46. 236,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 375,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Separately, Cormark raised Valeura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.06.

In other Valeura Energy news, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited acquired 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822,800.00. Also, Director Timothy Marchant sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.94, for a total value of C$30,870.00. Insiders bought 430,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,281 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

