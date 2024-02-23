VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $86.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

