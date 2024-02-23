Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.16 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

