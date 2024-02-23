Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Trading 10.3% Higher

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 765 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.17.

Vicat Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Vicat Company Profile

Vicat SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates for construction industry. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. The Cement segment offers various cement products for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers, manufacturers of precast concrete products, construction and public works contractors, local authorities, residential property developers or master masons, and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

