Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.48. 11,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 27,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $384.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Vident International Equity Strategy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 486,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 296,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 113,898 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 913.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 57,916 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident International Equity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.