Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Earnings Beat

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 363,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,317,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vimeo by 3,726.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $670.48 million, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

