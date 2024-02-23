VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

VZIO stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in VIZIO by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

