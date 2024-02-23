WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WaFd in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in WaFd by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in WaFd by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 134,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

