Wedbush Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $785.38 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $785.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.40 and its 200 day moving average is $502.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 105.58%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after buying an additional 827,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

