Wedbush Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $80.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.12.

Etsy stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

