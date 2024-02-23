Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbor Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,375. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,086,000 after purchasing an additional 304,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.