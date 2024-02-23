WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) SVP Sells $199,229.07 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WEX Stock Down 0.3 %

WEX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in WEX by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of WEX by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

