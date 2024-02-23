Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 408,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 721,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,425,000 after acquiring an additional 209,516 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,311.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 118.6% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.60 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

