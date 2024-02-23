Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after buying an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after buying an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,546,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WHR stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

