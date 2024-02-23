WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Up 1.1 %

WidePoint stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 46,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

