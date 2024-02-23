WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $2.84 on Friday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.